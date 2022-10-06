With a quarter of the season done and having played over half of the teams in the league, Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town are rightfully sat in the automatic promotion places.

Although we can’t deny the draw and defeat against Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth was disappointing, how Ipswich have bounced back against Portsmouth and Cambridge has been extremely pleasing to see.

I thought the Pompey victory on Saturday was one of the best afternoons Portman Road had seen for many years.

Ipswich Town fan columnist Joey Sadler - follow him on Twitter: @JoeySadler_

A 28,000-plus crowd, a brilliant game, a win and finally shaking off this hoodoo of ‘not being able to beat a promotion rival’.

Tuesday night was completely different as Cambridge, who proceeded to time waste as early as the 10th minute, were royally humbled 3-0 with their resilience broken down, sending their far too excitable fans home with nothing to show for it.

For me, both victories were superb to witness but for different reasons and I do have to say it was especially pleasant to see Town put Cambridge to bed, after the away side had tried to probe and frustrate them all game.

Teams have and will continue to come to Portman Road and make it ugly for The Tractor Boys, so to come away with three goals and three points makes you feel that this season we are finally able to finish these teams off.

Now I have to end this column with a special mention to Kyle Edwards.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again but Kyle could be a huge player for us, with his direct, pacey, attacking nature and that was exactly what the game needed on Tuesday night.

If he can mix that in with the end quality he’s shown in the previous two, then we really have a serious player on our hands.

‘Edwardo’ seems like a great person so I think we can all agree we’re absolutely made up for him.

It’s Morecambe away on Saturday and another test against a team Ipswich failed to take maximum points off last campaign, something I’m sure McKenna will be fully aware of and confident he can put right, and why shouldn’t he be.

Keep pushing, Town.