I don’t know about you, but no matter how the season finishes up I always feel disappointed that we’ve now got to wait another three months before it all kicks off again.

It often feels a lifetime, especially after Ipswich Town were at their fluent best as they finished off this campaign in style with the 4-0 demolition of Charlton Athletic.

The Blues were excellent and with absolutely nothing to play for could have easily just stumbled over the line. Yet that same hunger, desire and quality from Kieran McKenna’s men remained, almost like nothing but a win was acceptable.

The sun was shining and the goals were flowing and we were allowed to have another look at some of youngsters coming through as well as wave farewell to a few faces who will no longer put on a blue strip again.

This season has been a funny one in the sense that it’s been greeted with a lot more happiness than previous campaigns, yet we have finished up in the lowest position the club has for almost 70 years.

I wrote last week that despite the league table, on the whole it has been a progressive season and I’ll stick by that with Portman Road clearly a happier place to come and watch football, both on-and-off the pitch.

However, of course we do need to be better and nobody will know that more than McKenna, who will be itching to get back to pre-season eager to continue the impressive start he has made.

So yes, of course we are disappointed with where we’ve ended up and make no mistake that this club had eyes on winning the league this year. But overall I do believe we have made progress and isn’t it just nice to have a team we can resonate with for once under a manager who has clearly proven he has real potential to be the man to make it all right again?

Of course on Saturday we were able to say our goodbyes to those who will or might not be with us next campaign, one being James Norwood.

Now as I’m sure you know, myself and Mr Norwood have a little bit of history which endured during a famous night in Stowmarket Prezzo nonetheless, where I saw Nors tucking into an Italian dish and foolishly took a discreet picture of him only then to expose to the world of Twitter that he was injured.

This act of foolishness was then greeted by anger and frustration by James and rightly so, I shouldn’t have done it.

The number 10 was involved in a few Twitter spouts during his time at the club and unfortunately for me I was certainly one of his victims and deserved every bit of stick I got! I guess as a Stowmarket resident, I was just shocked that such a god was eating in my town of course.

Jokes aside, James Norwood will leave the club with the fans' blessing. Injuries have troubled him, but when he’s been on the pitch he’s always been a threat and his goal-to-game ratio shows clearly he’s had a lot of success during his time here.

We will miss Nors for his energy and aggression up top and I think we’d all agree the man knows where the net is, which was showcased excellently on Saturday with a fine finish to make it four.

So good luck Nors and if you find yourself around the IP14 region again, let me know and I’ll make sure the carbonara is on me.

It will certainly be another fascinating summer for Ipswich Town and whilst I don’t think we’re going to endure another overhaul like last year, I cannot wait to see what kind of business McKenna has in mind and have no doubt our squad will be fit and firing come the end of July.

A big thank you to everyone who has read the column this season and I hope you all have a cracking summer and stay safe. Uppa Towen