International breaks. They never get any easier do they?

Although I was pleased to witness Cameron Burgess play well at Wembley last Friday night and see both Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead impress on the international stage, those lonely weekends with no club football are no fun for anyone and thank goodness it’s back this weekend.

I’ve mentioned three of the four Ipswich Town superstars who were representing their country in the past week, but now it’s time to look specifically at Wes Burns, who seems to have sadly picked up a nasty knock to his shoulder.

Suffolk News' Ipswich Town columnist Joey Sadler

If you know me, you’ll know how much love I have for Town’s number 7, who I truly believe is one of the most important cogs in this fast-flowing Ipswich Town side.

Burns is the out-ball. He is the constant threat in-behind and is vitally important in tracking back and supporting whichever full-back is playing behind him.

We’re going to miss him, but let’s just hope we aren’t missing him for too long as I truly believe his presence makes this team so much better.

Joey Sadler has been impressed with Omari Hutchinson’s progression since joining on loan from Chelsea Picture: Barry Goodwin

It’s a tough role to fill, but thankfully we have reinforcements who will of course be gutted for Wes, but equally hungry and eager to show Kieran McKenna why this is their time to shine.

One of those players must be Omari Hutchinson. Omari seems to have played in various positions across the front line and we’ve seen him do both ‘the Broadhead’ and ‘the Burns’ roles so far this campaign, so you’d think he would be the most natural replacement.

After a slow start, I’ve been so impressed with the Chelsea loanee and he seems to have added a real tenacity and desire to win the ball back, as well as provide the magic with it, too.

McKenna would have had a part to play in that development, for sure, but let’s still give this youngster praise for adapting and learning so quickly.

🎥 Take a look back at Massimo’s 60 minutes for Australia against New Zealand last night.



Watch the full Player Cam feature on TownTV. 👇#itfc — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) October 18, 2023

This is a huge chance now for the Chelsea loanee to clamp a consistent position down in this starting 11, as no doubt Kayden Jackson will be having similar thoughts of his own.

Obviously we’re gutted to lose Wes, but this now gives the chance to both Hutchinson and Jackson to really fight it out moving forwards, which can only be a good thing.

It’s Rotherham away up next in tomorrow night’s Sky Sports televised Championship return.

🤕 Kieran McKenna has revealed Wes Burns is seeing a specialist regarding a shoulder injury suffered while on international duty with Wales. #itfc pic.twitter.com/wyuBeV30zu — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) October 18, 2023

It’s a ground where Town have notoriously under-performed in recent years. But as Kieran McKenna and his team have proven many times by now, this group is built different and the sole focus, as it always is, will be on nothing else other than performing well and winning the game.

Friday night, under the lights and let’s hope it’s yet another Ipswich Town delight. Come on the Town.