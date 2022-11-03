Defensive frailties are becoming a worrying theme at Ipswich Town in recent weeks. Under Kieran McKenna, the team has usually looked defensively assured with possession football limiting opposition chances on our goal.

However, recent weeks have seen a worrying trend occur in which we have conceded poor goals.

And the disappointment of conceding two in stoppage time in Saturday’s kamikaze 4-4 draw at Charlton will leave McKenna determined to ensure we get back to that defensive stability.

Nathan Reeve steps up from the bench in place of regular columnist Joey Sadler

Monday sees us travel to Bracknell Town as the focus switches to the FA Cup.

The game will be a good opportunity to give minutes to fringe players and will be a chance for Town to refocus as a group on their league ambitions with a win and progress in the cup.

It will be a tough test regardless of the opposition’s stature and the fact it is on the television will ensure we need to avoid a major upset.

We need to ensure these defensive frailties that have become prominent are rectified and will not cause any damage to us continuing our promotion challenge.

It will be interesting to see whether McKenna freshens up the back line and turns to Cam Burgess or adds the experience of Richard Keogh to ensure some defensive stability is restored.

McKenna will need to see lessons have been learned, and the fact that we have been pegged back on three occasions this season whilst leading 2-0 will leave him looking at answers to the questions that will ultimately arise if this becomes a common theme.

However, I have full confidence in our manager and his staff to ensure this will be rectified.

Everything about our football club is so positive at the minute and there is a positive momentum that seems to be pulling Ipswich Town in only one direction – but we hope this is a minor defect that will be eradicated very quickly.