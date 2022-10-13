After three consecutive victories, hope and positivity is well and truly flowing at Portman Road.

It was another case of ‘getting the job done’ up at Morecambe on Saturday in a game you felt Town would have dropped points in last year.

But this is a new Ipswich Town and although it’s still relatively early, you can see how much this team has developed and is capable of putting teams who try to make it difficult aside.

Ipswich Town fan columnist Joey Sadler - follow him on Twitter: @JoeySadler_

There’s no doubt this squad has always had quality, but one which used to carry a frailty and inconsistency now looks a strong, together and experienced group who look comfortable grinding out the results desired to get out of this league.

This of course, is largely down to the coaching and leadership of our tremendous and ever impressive young manager.

Kieran McKenna has been linked with even more managerial vacancies this week and I think it’s something Town fans are going to have to get used too.

Let’s be honest, he’s brilliant. He’s an absolute class above and in under a year has transformed a lost, disjointed, mid-table group and made them a league title contender.

With that, there’s always going to come interest and although the thought of the Northern Irishman leaving sounds like it’s very own Halloween nightmare, I don’t think we should worry too much.

Let’s not forget this is a big football club, with a huge fanbase and the potential to go very far, backed by an ownership who aren’t afraid to invest their money.

Kieran has been granted a real opportunity here working with a CEO in Mark Ashton who has a track record of helping young managers to develop, so I can’t see why he’d be looking to jump ship without finishing the job he has started.

I have no doubt ‘K Max’ is going right to the very top of the game and that Ipswich Town will be a large part of his journey.

So thank you for your enquiry, but the only place Mr McKenna will be going any time soon is hopefully to the top of the League One table.