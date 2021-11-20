Although it was pleasing to see us progress in the FA Cup in Tuesday’s replay at Oldham, I can’t help but reflect on Saturday’s goalless draw with Oxford being two points dropped in the bread-and-butter of the league.

First the good: We suffocated Oxford at Portman Road, never letting them out of second gear. Our captain Sam Morsy was combative and the back four outstanding with George Edmundson blossoming at centre-back. Can there be any better at this level?

Bailey Clements came in for his league debut at left-back, much to the surprise of many, but to his and the manager’s credit he was superb and a real credit to the football club as he turned in a tremendous display.

Ipswich Town fan Martin Lambert hosts the Talking Town podcast and Matchday ticket shows on the Home Dressing Room channel on YouTube each week to give supporters a platform to discuss the club

We were so good at frustrating Oxford that I never felt like we were out of control and certainly wasn’t concerned we would concede at any point. However, in the second half, there wasn’t any real fear of us scoring either.

Again, Paul Cook’s in-game management, or lack of, stuck out and as I say on the weekly Talking Town live show, it’s all just a case of ‘painting by numbers with little to no imaginative out-of-the-box thinking when new questions need asking.

I felt the sub-selection was poor and don’t even start me on Paul Cook giving Joe Pigott two minutes from the substitute’s bench. I’d love someone to ask the manager in one of his post-match interviews what he expects the ex-AFC Wimbledon man to do in 120 seconds.

This weekend we travel away to take on Sunderland – a team that has had the benefit of an international break, having not played since the ninth of this month.

They probably could have done with that break, considering their form heading into it was three defeats from five in a run which has seen them fall to seventh and sit four points ahead of Town. This a great chance to move to within one point of the Black Cats and sixth-placed Oxford.

Read more: Cook expects 'very difficult game' at Sunderland

Read more: Ipswich boss pleased with right-back's new contract

Read more: All the latest Ipswich Town news