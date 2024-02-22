Déjà vu. The dictionary states that it is ‘a feeling that one has seen or heard something before’ – which as an Ipswich Town fan, certainly rings true right now.

This time last year, Town were in a similar position. Fighting for automatic promotion but seemingly written off by those above and around them. We all know how that turned out.

Of course, it’s a completely different division the Tractor Boys find themselves competing in now, with their opponents of a much higher quality. But who knows? Lightning could strike twice, and I for one am not ruling out anything yet.

Ipswich Town columnist Joey Sadler described Tuesday’s victory against Rotherham United as ‘ugly’.

Tuesday night was ugly. In fact it was really ugly in parts. Credit to Rotherham, who I was convinced would crumble after we’d turned it around and headed into the break 3-1 up. But the Millers were awkward, resolute and really got their tactics right against Kieran McKenna’s men in the second 45. That’s one of the toughest games we’ve had all season.

Thankfully Town won it and although I’m not sure they deserved to, it feels like a big three points for the manager and his players.

Three points and that’s three consecutive wins now on the board, with a big chance to make it four on Saturday. Let’s be honest, if Town are going to be around the top two come April/May, then Birmingham at home is a fixture they need to get maximum points in.

One man who has been performing is Omari Hutchinson. The Chelsea loanee has been superb of late and seems to be improving game on game. A slow start to life at Portman Road has been followed up by several key performances now, with a few last-minute goals in the mix too. I have no doubt young Omari is going right to the very top and am glad we get to enjoy him for a little longer.

So come on Town, let’s keep pushing and build on these last three wins. It’s going to be a fight, but a fight I believe we can keep punching our weight in.