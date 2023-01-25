It’s not over until it’s over. Ipswich Town bounced back in style after Saturday’s disappointing defeat away to Oxford by dispatching a Morecambe side with ease, which is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Kieran McKenna and his men needed a performance following a pretty frustrating run of results and at last, it all seemed to click into place on Tuesday night.

No disrespect to Morecambe, but they looked a class below their opposition all evening and a shadow of that aggressive and tenacious side we saw at their place back in October, meaning The Tractor Boys had it relatively easy all night and were really able to strut their stuff.

Not only was the result pleasing, but both Nathan Broadhead and Harry Clarke looked a cut above this level and even more quality to add to our ever-growing armoury.

Nathan looks a silky, skilful player well capable of grabbing a goal or opening the door for another and in Harry Clarke, I think we are looking at the next Ipswich Town captain. A home-grown lad with the passion, desire and quality to match. So well done to you, Mark Ashton for delivering once again.

It’s FA Cup action now and in my opinion an opportunity for Town to test themselves against Premier League level opposition. They might not be there yet, but Vincent Kompany’s Burnley have been an absolute joy to behold.

The Clarets travel down to Portman Road five points clear at the top of The Championship playing a brand of football which will no doubt see them back in the top flight sooner rather than later, which should make for a pretty entertaining game at Portman Road.

I think we’re going to see two teams playing football in the right way and again, this is another marker for Town to see where they are really at and how they’d fair against a side in the division they are desperately trying to get back into.

So, what team does McKenna go for? Will he go strong to match the quality Burnley possess? Or will this be an afternoon for those who are perhaps struggling to get into the match-day squad to gain valuable minutes. It certainly promises to be an interesting spectacle.

I’ve learned in this league, and certainly following Ipswich Town, that it’s foolish to look ahead and get too carried away when previewing upcoming fixtures. But after Tuesday night's win, it has somewhat opened the door slightly for Ipswich Town to claw themselves back into the top two.

After Burnley it’s Cambridge away next Saturday (3pm) and the chance for Town to head down the A14 to face a side in all sorts of trouble conceding goals for fun. And if Tuesday night is anything to go by, Town should be licking their lips at the prospect of that.

That weekend also just happens to be when Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday come head-to-head, and providing Town can pick up all three points in their game, they would then be making ground on one or even both of the two sides above them.

It is critical Town do not endure another frustrating run of results we’ve just had. The business end to the season is now upon us and The Tractor Boys now need to make sure that they get the business done.

Tuesday night was a start, but Kieran McKenna will know his side have to keep plugging away if they are going to be successful come May.

Come on The Town.