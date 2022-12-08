Frustration is the word I’d use to sum up Ipswich Town in recent weeks.

Some lacklustre displays, an ever-growing injury list and a few disappointing results seem to have put a small dampener on a really good start.

Friday night’s home draw with Fleetwood was a bad one.

Ipswich Town fan columnist Joey Sadler - follow him on Twitter: @JoeySadler_

Not only due to the fact we could’ve gone back to the top, but just the nature of the performance and Fleetwood’s 96th-minute equaliser being the least the visitors deserved.

It seems at the moment Town need to somehow drag themselves into January unscathed and without any further damage being done.

Now I don’t like to make excuses, but it’s not just the volume of player we have sidelined at the moment, but the calibre, which must be a real frustration for Kieran McKenna.

Lee Evans, Dom Ball, Sone Aluko, Marcus Harness and Tyreece John-Jules all face time out and you could make the argument every single one of them is classed as a ‘first team member’ having all started games before their injuries. That is almost half of a potential starting 11 out injured!

Now yes, we have a squad full of quality, but I can’t help feel we’re a little bare boned at the moment and as everybody else has said, January can’t come soon enough.

But before that, there’s four games left to play and some tricky tests on the horizon with three of the current top 10 all inbound which could prove to be a vital period in our push for promotion.

Despite feeling a little deflated, Town still top the recent form tables but know they will have to keep that up with Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth pushing them all the way.

Get through to January still racking up the points, then I would be very confident Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich will be right up there come the end of the season – especially with Mr Ashton ready to work his transfer window magic with some extra quality.

Come on Town, keep pushing!