Well it was never going to be easy was it? Especially when Ipswich Town are involved.

After three consecutive victories, Town have been made to taste defeat again and this time it’s not one that they would have foresaw.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Lincoln was quite literally ‘one of them days’ and for all of our possession, shots and attacking prowess I think we could have played until midnight and still the ball would have just not gone in.

Ipswich Town fan columnist Joey Sadler - follow him on Twitter: @JoeySadler_

That bitterly frustrating afternoon was followed up by a defeat against Cambridge United in the Papa John’s Trophy, although I think the referee will take any highlight reels from that one. Honestly, how bad was that? Utterly shambolic officiating by Thomas Parsons.

So here we are again, with Ipswich Town needing to bounce back and pick themselves up.

Next, it’s the small task of facing Derby County live on Sky tomorrow, and we all know how that has gone in the past.

Now it has to be said, The Rams haven’t quite set the world alight so far this season and Kieran McKenna’s men will definitely be favourites going into this Friday night clash under the Portman Road lights.

But with this horrible ‘Sky TV hoodoo’ hanging over their head, you just know it’s not going to be easy.

Derby haven’t lost at Portman Road since 2014 and although they haven’t been exceptionally glamorous so far this campaign, a victory against Paul Warne’s side would be a big one and get the Tractor Boys right back on track.

Now I’ve seen a lot of talk this week about Town’s failure not to sign a '20-goal-a-season striker’ in the summer, with some claiming this may come back to bite us. It's a topic I can see both sides of, but not one I’m sure I agree with.

Kieran McKenna, as we’ve come to learn, is all about rotation and mixing his front-line up and that balance of whether it’s Ladapo, Jackson or John-Jules at the top end of the pitch has put Town as joint second top goalscorers, just two goals off being top.

Now let’s be honest, neither Freddie Ladapo or Tyreece John-Jules have particularly ‘lit the place up’ just yet, but this side have goals from all over the pitch and I really don’t think it’s something we should be concerned about.

We are a force for anyone in this league to deal with when we’re on our day and I feel confident that Kieran McKenna will ensure those days will return and happen more often than not this season.

It’s easy to look towards the frontline when Town have not scored in their previous two, but I think we’d all agree that unlike previous years, goals won’t be hard to come by this season.

I’m off to Thailand next week, so somebody else will be taking the reigns of this column whilst I am away, but I am hopeful of returning tanned, refreshed and with Ipswich Town back on form.