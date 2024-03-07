I ought to remind those bemoaning Town that little under 24 months ago, we were a mid-table League One team fighting for the chance to get in the top half. But now we're second in the Championship and the only team mixing it with the strongest three relegated Premier League teams this division has seen for years.

Seventy-eight points, 23 wins and 73 goals scored. Lucky? No chance. We deserve everything we have got.

Truth be told, I couldn't care less what other fans think - especially those who are 20-odd points behind us.

The 'big boys' are rattled and this whole lucky narrative is just a lazy, bitter way to describe one of the most exciting football clubs in the country.

Late goals are the sign of a good team and if you get in the right areas, then you always give yourself a chance to score, which is something Kieran McKenna has his side doing in such a consistent, precise and regular manner.

What a team and I could not be prouder to support Ipswich.

Tuesday night’s 3-2 comeback victory against Bristol City was mad. It always is under the lights at Portman Road and yet again this side shows they can recover from multiple difficult situations.

The first period was poor and truth be told, large parts of the second were too. But we really do never say die do we? A special group and whatever happens from now until the end of the season, I think we all just need to enjoy this crazy ride we're on right now.

Cardiff City awaits this weekend. Can Town make it seven wins in a row? That would be remarkable. But remarkability seems to be the norm when it comes to this group.

Ten to go. Do we mention the P word yet? Not for me, but ‘luckily’ for us, McKenna and his side are capable of anything.