The super six! – Ipswich Town have won six games in a row for the first time this century to put themselves firmly back in the automatic promotion race.

Saturday’s 2-0 win over Shrewsbury was yet another impressive afternoon which I saw as one of our best displays.

In fact, I believe this current version of Ipswich Town is the best we’ve seen all season. We now appear such a professional, resolute and ruthless side who deserve to be feared by anybody.

Ipswich Town fan columnist Joey Sadler - follow him on Twitter: @JoeySadler_

So, why is that? Well, for me a large amount of it comes down to the side feeling and appearing a little more settled.

Rewind two months ago and Kieran McKenna was rather crazily coming under some pressure from Town fans and a big part of that was due to his constant chopping and changing of the team.

But with six wins and seven clean sheets on the bounce I think it's clear to see we're reaping the rewards of a more settled camp, especially in the back-line.

I was so impressed with Town on Saturday, as we toyed and played with one of the better sides in the division.

Harry Clarke and Wes Burns were outstanding on the right-hand side and I have to say I would fancy Town to win any match they play, as long as Samy Morsy and Massimo Luongo are in the middle of the park.

I think it's only fair we focus solely on Massimo for a moment and appreciate just how good he has been so far for the Tractor Boys.

The Australian arrived largely under the radar in January, as it was the signings of George Hirst, Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead who really caught the eye. But Massimo’s influence of those has been the most impressive for me and that is saying something.

Morsy has been the only real main-stay in Town's midfield this season with injuries really damaging that area of the pitch.

But his relationship and understanding with Luongo is clear for all to see and I honestly cannot see another League One midfield getting the better of those two on their day.

A signing which initially was brought in for 'cover' has completely transformed Ipswich Town's season and made them look like a proper outfit.

Now I don’t think I can finish this column without addressing the drama surrounding the rearranged Barnsley fixture.

In my opinion this is noise we really didn’t need and has given Barnsley even more of an incentive to get one over the Blues in late April.

I was quite happy to be winning matches and keeping ourselves under the radar and not sure any unnecessary noise is a good thing. But I suppose when you are Ipswich Town Football Club, you’re never really going to go unnoticed, are you?

Town’s trip to Oakwell, originally set for Saturday until the club believed three players were being called up for their nations, was always going to be a fiery affair whatever the circumstances and this would have just added to that.

It’s a week off now and a chance for Kieran McKenna to spend time with his side on the training ground as they prepare for the first of nine gigantic matches.

So come on Town, rest up, train well and let’s go to Derby believing we can make it seven heaven and continue our marvellous winning run.