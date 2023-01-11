Whatever happens this season, I think we can all agree in Ipswich Town we’ve got a football club to be proud of again.

Saturday’s drubbing of Rotherham in the FA Cup was followed up by two new signings, which will have left the rest of the league envious of what Ipswich Town are capable of pulling off.

Town were at it right from the off on Saturday and don’t forget that we weren’t even playing our ‘strongest 11’, making the performance and result even more impressive.

Ipswich Town fan columnist Joey Sadler - follow him on Twitter: @JoeySadler_

It just goes to show that if teams come to Portman Road looking to play a football match, we’ll always have a good chance of winning. It’s just those ugly, horrible games where we keep appearing to fall short.

That said, we now welcome George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead through the door who would have been signed with the view to improving the team, but also playing a key role in ‘those type of matches’.

With 25 games played, I don’t think many Town fans can say we’ve ever been completely outclassed in any of them and for me, we’ve always created a couple of golden chances, which will be music to any new striker's ears.

It is clear that we’ve needed another option up top for a while and whilst I don’t think Freddie Ladapo has done badly, he and the team can only benefit from a bit of healthy competition.

If you look back at the games Town have dropped points in, more often than not we’ve created a hatful of chances and with Hirst and Broadhead now in the armoury, we’ve brought in two players more than capable of tucking those chances away.

Mark Ashton promised a busy January and once again he has delivered, surpassing even his own expectations!

So now we look ahead to the big one against leaders Plymouth Argyle.

A chance for revenge and a chance for Ipswich Town to claw themselves back into a title race.

I can’t remember many bigger games than this one during our time in League One and a sold out Portman Road will be nervous but excited for what Saturday could bring.

Argyle are on fine form and truth be told I think they deserve praise for the season they are having.

I certainly wouldn’t have tipped them for automatic promotion this season, but Steven Schumacher has got them playing a lovely brand of attractive football, showing his worth as a top manager at this level.

However, their star man and in my opinion the league's best player, Morgan Whittaker, is no longer among their ranks.

Could it be a good time to play The Pilgrims as they adjust to life without him? It really is going to be a massive afternoon.

If Plymouth were to win at Portman Road, that would put 10 points between themselves and Ipswich, seeing them and first place surely no longer up for grabs.

However, the magnitude of a Town win would be huge, not only for the league table but psychologically as they head into the business end of the season.

If The Tractor-Boys beat Plymouth and win their subsequent game-in-hand, they would be just one point behind the Pilgrims blowing this promotion race wide open.

So be brave Ipswich and know that on our day we can beat anybody.

It may also help that Plymouth will look to play an actual football match (unlike most of the other teams we’ve seen this season) and I would always back a Kieran McKenna side to come up trumps in one of those.

The season starts now, so let’s go and get our first league win of 2023. Come on Town.