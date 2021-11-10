Two games, two goals and no outright wins against League Two opposition may not be the best stat line in the world. However, in part, thanks to the club’s midweek Q&A, there is a buzz and feel-good factor around Ipswich Town Football Club right now as we head into the dark winter months.

Despite not winning last Saturday, we had a manager take an FA Cup game head-on with eagerness and determination and the dream of at least one Wembley visit is also still alive after we were able to get out of our Papa John’s group for the first time since being relegated.

We made nine changes Tuesday and outside of Scott Fraser, none will have done their chances of breaking into the first team any better.

Ipswich Town fan Martin Lambert hosts the Talking Town podcast and Matchday ticket shows on the Home Dressing Room channel on YouTube each week to give supporters a platform to discuss the club

Pigott, the forgotten striker at Town, started well and should have scored but faded.

All things said, the service wasn’t great and after the opening half hour he was being fed scraps.

We simply must get Pigott playing more minutes, if anything, to ensure our insurance policy to ‘red hot’ Bonne isn’t suffering from rust when called upon.

This Saturday sixth-placed Oxford United travel to meet our ninth-placed side in a game which gives us the chance to close the gap to the play-offs to just one point.

Whichever way you want to look at it, our return to league action at Portman Road will be a big game for a resurgent league side who are aiming to run up the table, having fallen and stumbled rather than sprung out of the traps in September.

Let’s not pretend that while, yes, we are still only in November and plenty of football left to be played, cutting the points total to one point is huge.

We are on a strong run of form with four wins in the last six with our only defeat coming to Plymouth, who currently occupy second.

Only three other teams can boast a better six-game stretch; the dampener here is that Oxford currently sit first in the form guide having won five and lost only once with their defeat also coming against Plymouth.

Saturday is going to be a tough game against a good side and as a fan you have to relish these opportunities, so WE HAVE to play our part.

We must blow the roof off at Portman Road. Exactly as in our last league game away at Wycombe where the noise was deafening.

Big game coming up, let's see where we are 5pm on Saturday.

