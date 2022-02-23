Sometimes in football, it just isn’t your day.

No matter how well you play, or how many chances you create, the magic moment never arrives and unfortunately this was the story of Ipswich Town’s Tuesday night.

Town played well first half and really should have seen themselves comfortably ahead at the interval, but you always felt the longer it was 0-0 the stronger Cheltenham became.

How many times have we seen teams come to Portman Road, put 10 men behind the ball and start time wasting on the 33rd minute? Far too often! But ultimately Town only had themselves to blame as it really did feel like a case of two points dropped.

That said, I don’t think we should become too downbeat and in all honesty, I don’t fancy dwelling on a 0-0 draw that much!

It wasn’t as if we’d played badly, or Cheltenham had come to Portman Road and outclassed us. We were just a tad unlucky and it’s important we now lick our wounds and go again this weekend, with a real opportunity to put it right.

The very fact Town fans are now seriously thinking about the play-offs or any celebrations come May, is testament to Kieran McKenna and his staff, who have come in and completely transformed the mindset during this campaign.

So let’s keep believing, it’s not over yet! Town travel to relegation-threatened Morecambe on Saturday with the bit between their teeth, in a game they’ll be very confident they can win.

After that, we’re back up north in Fleetwood before welcoming Lincoln City to Portman Road. Three more games, three more real opportunities to continue racking up the points.

I actually think the fact our next two games are away will suit Ipswich. Teams will always come to Portman Road with one eye on a point, but away from home Town will be able to exploit teams a lot more, especially those down the bottom, who will have no option but to have a go.

And as we’ve learned this season, Town are capable of tearing anybody apart on their day.

So come on Ipswich, we go again and let’s keep the impossible, possible.