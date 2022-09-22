For the first time this season Ipswich Town were made to taste disappointment as they threw away two points against promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Although not at our fluent best, I thought for 75 minutes Town were full value for a victory at Hillsborough and should be bitterly disappointed they haven’t managed to bring all three points home.

Oh well, we go again and hopefully with a better linesman this time around.

Ipswich Town fan Joey Sadler

This weekend it’s the long trip down to the south-west and in my opinion, Ipswich Town’s toughest fixture yet and a harder proposition to what they’ve just faced in South Yorkshire.

Wednesday were there for the taking and despite not playing that well, Town still looked the classier of the two acts (on and off the pitch).

But Sunday’s game (12.30pm) will be a completely different animal against an in-form Argyle and at a bouncing Home Park.

Kieran McKenna’s men will have six hours of travelling to do as well as the small task of attempting to finally win a game live on Sky, which has been a ridiculous hoodoo for the club in recent years.

Town are going to have to be at their very best to gain anything out of this one and will really be put to the test against The Pilgrims, which should allow us to see where this group of players are properly at.

That said, why shouldn’t we take confidence of the fact we still remain unbeaten and relish the opportunity to show the rest of the league that McKenna’s Tractor Boys really do mean business this season.

These big games are perfect for players to go make a name for themselves and one player who could really do with that is Freddie Ladapo.

The number 9 has struggled to properly get going thus far, so just imagine what a league goal against his former club could do for him.

Lose this weekend and Ipswich will have the small task of trying to bounce back against second-placed Pompey the week after. But win and Town would go into a mouth-watering Portman Road fixture brimming with confidence.

A huge weekend ahead for The Tractor Boys.