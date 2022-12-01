Injuries are becoming a concerning factor at Ipswich Town in recent weeks.

A knee injury to Marcus Harness and reoccurrences of injuries to Pan Camara and Greg Leigh are leaving us with a small group for Kieran McKenna to rotate and manage.

I’m hopeful the returns of Lee Evans and Sone Aluko are not too far away now though to boost the squad.

Nathan Reeve steps up from the bench in place of regular columnist Joey Sadler

But the emergence of Cameron Humphreys has bridged the gap as there would have been greater cause for concern in the middle of the park without the teenager’s impressive displays, with Dom Ball also sidelined and Camara having struggled to find fitness.

This week will continue to feel strange with Sunday evening’s cup win over Buxton and a further Friday night game at home to Fleetwood Town feeling like a disruption to the usual season Saturday flow amongst the backdrop of the World Cup.

Sunday’s win will hopefully boost the confidence to Conor Chaplin who rediscovered his early season form with his two goals. He will become a key man, especially with Harness picking up an injury that has required surgery.

There’s plenty of optimism though as despite our Papa John’s Trophy exit last week, we have a winnable third round home tie against Championship Rotherham to come in the FA cup as well as a winnable league fixture against Fleetwood heading into a tricky looking festive period. However, it should be a challenge we relish.

The current injury record will further heighten January transfer rumour and speculation after Mark Ashton’s claims that Ipswich will be active in the winter window.

The rumour of Ipswich enticing Plymouth loanee Morgan Whitaker to Portman Road would not only be a huge statement of intent but also a major blow to our promotion rivals’ chances as well.

We can hope that the injuries subside, and we build up further momentum with a positive festive period that will maintain our promotion push.