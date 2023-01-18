Will Ipswich Town ever stop doing an ‘Ipswich’?

Saturday had all the ingredients to be a very special afternoon at Portman Road, with a packed-out crowd and a huge opportunity to take points off a flying Plymouth Argyle.

But once again we were all left feeling deflated as Town failed to close out the game, conceding yet another goal in stoppage time.

Ipswich Town fan columnist Joey Sadler - follow him on Twitter: @JoeySadler_

I don’t think anybody can doubt that in terms of the quality of football, Kieran McKenna’s side are probably the best in the league.

However, as MK Dons found out last year, being a pretty footballing side doesn’t get you out of this league.

It’s more about bottle, grit and doing the ugly things right, and that is something which Town have to improve on.

So we move on now and look ahead to another game that for me, Ipswich Town now simply have to win.

If we are really serious of clawing ourselves into the automatic promotion places then we have to be going to Oxford United and picking up all three points.

This league has changed a lot since Ipswich Town’s relegation to the division in 2019 and I think it’s clear to see that the quality and calibre of teams has got a lot tougher.

It means that every point is precious and with where they find themselves in the table currently, every game is now a must-win.

After Oxford, it’s Morecambe and Cambridge up next before yet another mammoth tie with impressive Sheffield Wednesday.

Drop more points in the next three, then the fixture with second-placed Wednesday becomes do or die.

However, win their next three then Town go up against their South Yorkshire promotion rivals full of confidence and with the chance to really start believing the Championship is well within their grasp.

Nathan Broadhead should be back and George Hirst looks sharp, so let’s get behind the boys and hope Town’s season gets back on track at the Kassam Stadium.