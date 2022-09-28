After an electric start, Ipswich Town have found themselves tasting their first bite of disappointment, following a frustrating afternoon at Hillsborough and defeat against Plymouth in their last two league games.

I believed Ipswich’s trip down to the south west would be their toughest one yet and ultimately it is a test they have failed to pass.

However, it could have been different had Tyreece John-Jules and Marcus Harness done better with their respective chances, but unfortunately we were left travelling home empty handed, leaving some fans questioning the substitutions.

Ipswich Town fan columnist Joey Sadler - follow him on Twitter: @JoeySadler_

Now, you will never see me talk badly of Kieran McKenna or question him in anyway, as he has built up more than enough credit in the bank and I’m almost certain he will put things right.

But equally I can see fans’ confusion over the substitutions, which have ultimately not paid off in the previous two games and concerns that Town seem to crumble under pressure once they’ve been pegged back.

We must remember that for all his fantastic work and quality, McKenna is less than a year into his first ever professional managerial job and like our team, will still be learning along the way.

I for one trust him immensely to bring back success and don’t think we should be worrying this early on.

There are few hoodoos haunting Ipswich Town at the moment and I’m not even going to go there about the Sky Sports one (just never show us again!). But the most worrying for me is our inability to get the job done against one of our ‘promotion rivals’.

Town were no way outclassed or outplayed against either Plymouth or Sheffield Wednesday, yet have ended up coming away disappointed in both of them.

It means this weekend is gigantic for The Tractor Boys and although it’s early doors, I believe we really do need to be picking up maximum points against Portsmouth.

Win and the pain from the previous two will be somewhat eased but lose or even draw and I feel this unfortunate question mark will still be hanging over Kieran McKenna’s team.

A big weekend and time for this big club to stand up to it.