So, we are looking for our fourth manager in four years. That doesn’t sound like Ipswich Town does it? A club famous for the Ipswich way of giving managers time. Now only after its 19th manager, yet some clubs seem to have 19 in a season.

However, if we are totally honest, this is a decision that had to happen and I’m really pleased that we are now looking to break from the shackles of the ‘Ipswich way’ and finally bring the football club into 2021.

Modern football is a fast-moving business and time waits for no football club. Gone are the days of giving managers seasons to get it right in the hope they become a part of that rare per cent of managers like Bobby Robson or Alex Ferguson.

Ipswich Town fan Martin Lambert hosts the Talking Town podcast and Matchday ticket shows on the Home Dressing Room channel on YouTube each week to give supporters a platform to discuss the club

Did it really have to happen after 44 games in charge?

I think it absolutely did. The football recently hasn’t been good, and I can’t blame Ashton and co for agreeing with that sentiment.

Have we truly progressed from the back end of last season? Or from when Lambert was still in charge with Drinan, Hawkins, and Ward in the line-up?

A squad that involves the quality of Celina, Chaplin, Fraser looking devoid of ideas? That should never happen.

A striker like Pigott, who scored more for a poor Wimbledon side last year than Norwood did for Town, getting just two minutes at the end of a game?

We’ve been looking devoid of ideas and confidence. Then last week Cookie had the nerve to say fans were being drama queens for not being happy with sitting in 11th? Only a few weeks away from #PackoutPR?

Forty eight hours before serving up a second poor performance against League Two strugglers in the FA Cup and it’s not hard to see why the change was made.

For once, we are not prepared to allow a season to bypass us and I’m so happy to hear Mark Ashton showing ambition and a declaration that it (the season) is not over.

And then, Tuesday night happened. Oh dear me.

A club bobbing along with a fanbase split on removing a manager now suddenly looks like one in crisis on the pitch.

Played off the park by a resurgent team followed by fans and players arguing and one appearing to enter the pitch.

Ugly scenes before, during, and after the game and, you have to say, 20 years of frustration all boiling up and over following our disappointing 2-0 defeat to Charlton.

If your name isn’t Christian Walton you shouldn’t have an ounce of pride or happiness over what happened Tuesday evening and should be doing everything in your power to improve this Saturday away at Wigan.

Run towards adversity. It sounds good but NOW it’s time to implement the characteristics needed to do that. Starting with courage.