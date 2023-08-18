It’s a brilliant time to be an Ipswich Town fan again.

After four years stuck in League One, The Tractor Boys have bounced back into The Championship in style, finding themselves sat pretty at the top of the table.

Now calm down Joey, it’s only been two games and there is 44 massive tests to go, but the way Kieran McKenna’s side have adjusted back to life in the second tier has been a joy to watch and can’t help bring excitement at what this season could hold for those in blue and white.

Again, it is early doors and in the most footballing cliche way possible, we do need to take every game as it comes, starting with the trip to west London to face QPR tomorrow.

Despite Town being the newly-promoted side, they head down to Loftus Road as many people’s favourites to win the game, with a large following behind them also expecting to see their team gain some points.

Gareth Ainsworth’s ‘hoops’ have been tipped by many to struggle this season and Town will be buoyant and confident of going to make it three wins out of three at Loftus Road, of which I think they will.

We were absolutely exceptional against Stoke and I don’t think we should underestimate that level of performance against a side who for me, will be up there challenging for the top six themselves at the end of the season.

Saturday was magical for so many reasons and I have to say it was probably the loudest I’ve heard Portman Road in a long while.

We bullied Stoke, got amongst them, scored some brilliant goals and all whilst continuing to play this ever impressive, modern, attractive style of football. There was only ever one team that was going to win that game and they played in blue.

With that, I think Town will have just too much for QPR this weekend and the confidence and quality we’re playing with at the moment means it’s going to take somebody pretty decent to stop us.

Of course, this is Championship football and anything can happen, but you get the feeling that Kieran McKenna is going to accept nothing but the best from his side this season. And if they reach the same level of performance as they did last Saturday, it’s difficult to see how QPR are going to stop The Tractor Boys.

On the pitch, things are fantastic. But off it, things still remains slow. Is it cause for concern? Or are we confident Town will get it right?

It’s over four weeks since Town’s last signing and although we’ve impressed so far, it’s clear to see a few more are needed through the door before September 1st.

Thought the game plan, tactics and substitutions were all absolutely spot on today.



There was only ever one team that was going to win that game.



We have to trust Mark Ashton and Kieran McKenna, as they’ve got so many things right before. But I really hope we get the ball moving on a few things now, and giving the start we’ve made to the campaign, you can’t help but feel that one or two quality additions could really make this yet another memorable season for Ipswich Town Football Club.

See you at Loftus Road. Up the Town.