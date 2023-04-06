Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Derby County felt like a momentous occasion and shifted this intriguing League One promotion race into Ipswich Town’s hands.

This seemed improbable six or seven weeks ago with Sheffield Wednesday clear at the top with games in hand, but our scintillating form and a major blip from the leaders has seen us eat up considerable ground and we are just two points adrift with a game in hand.

The victory itself at Pride Park saw us score the most perfect counter-attacking goal you’ll see all season.

Nathan Reeve steps up from the bench in place of regular columnist Joey Sadler

Christian Walton claimed the ball from a corner before throwing out to Nathan Broadhead, who played a wonderful cross-field ball to be nodded down by Wes Burns and into the path of scorer Conor Chaplin.

We also finally had Lady Luck on our side, with a questionable disallowed goal and a significant chance missed by David McGoldrick, but my belief is that you make your own luck in football and with the way our team is applying itself in games, they seem jubilant whenever they take to the field and ready to go.

Rest assured Kieran McKenna and his staff will ensure that everyone’s feet are firmly on the floor and his focus is on the next game, to borrow an old cliché, steadily taking each game as it comes and letting the rest take care of itself.

Excitement is building at Portman Road amongst the supporters, alongside the season ticket sales campaign, and today’s Good Friday’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers becoming a sell out, it seems a further win could ensure the atmosphere becomes fever pitch.

These are the moments that us fans have so craved, and this bright, innovative and exciting period under the Gamechanger ownership has got us dreaming again.

The atmosphere among the Town the fans is positive to say the least and while there’s a long way to go and still plenty of twists and turns, let’s enjoy this ride.