Following another pleasing victory last night belief is rapidly growing this could finally be the season we have all been waiting for since Ipswich Town sank into the third tier.

Eight games in with six wins, still unbeaten and sitting top of the table, things could not really have got off to a better start for Kieran McKenna’s side. And what a contrast to last season under Paul Cook.

Of course, we’ve been here before under Paul Lambert but back then the side were getting the points without playing well and it quickly nosedived.

Russell Claydon steps up from the bench in place of regular Ipswich Town columnist Joey Sadler

Against Bristol Rovers this current crop displayed the scintillating, free-flowing football that is quickly becoming a hallmark under McKenna that teams at this level simply can’t live with.

And there is also now a great insurance policy for when we do leave ourselves open at the back. Christian Walton certainly proved his worth again with some key saves.

It could and should have been more comfortable than it was, if truth be told, but a 2-0 win was certainly job done.

And with last Saturday’s Cambridge postponement it becomes an important three points ahead of a tricky run seeing Town take on all the current three sides below them, starting with Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday before Plymouth (a) and Portsmouth (h) in successive weekends.

These fixtures will tell us more about how this side shapes up against the other contenders but we do seem to have the key ingredient of real strength in depth for the long campaign.

My only concern is whether we have that striker capable of turning tight games in our favour with goals; Freddie Ladapo having not got off the mark in the league so far, despite his impressive link-up play. And while the players around him are scoring there is the argument a 20-goal striker is not required.

Speaking of that ilk, it was great to see such support for Marcus Stewart on Tuesday in the wake of his terrible motor neurone disease diagnosis. What a player he was, and how he would have thrived in this team.