Totally beaten by a better team on the night – those were the words from manager Paul Cook when speaking to the club media post-game Tuesday, following Rotherham’s 2-0 win.

In truth, he was right, Rotherham were a much better side than us. They were so far and away the better side that at times it almost felt like it was an FA Cup third round tie with Town playing the part of the plucky underdogs.

That sentence hurts to write and the reality is it should never have been this easy for the visitors.

Ipswich Town fan Martin Lambert hosts the Talking Town podcast and Matchday ticket shows on the Home Dressing Room channel on YouTube each week to give supporters a platform to discuss the club

Progression and growth on the pitch are this season’s main aims but also raising the standard and having a culture of responsibility and acceptability.

Having it so easy at Portman Road is not something many, if any, team should ever have go for them.

We are now 19 games in and sitting mid-table in League One. This cannot be where the new owners envisaged being.

Something must give, and it starts with Cook. Now is the time for him to find chapter two in the tactical manual while also looking to shuffle his pack. He needs to find the blend that not only delivers the highlights of Wycombe and Portsmouth, but also consistency. We need to be capable of stringing five league victories together.

Crewe come to Town this weekend in what is a classic League One ‘get well game’. The Railwaymen are bottom having won just twice. This is the perfect chance for Cook to be bold and brave with his selection. Places from 1-11 are there to be won and no one should feel they have done enough to retain their place.

Football is the type of business where the mantra is ‘what have you done for me lately?’ And since Oldham at home in the FA Cup, the answer is not much.

I would suggest Cook should freshen up the midfield and you can take your pick with anywhere else on the pitch that George Edmundson doesn’t play.