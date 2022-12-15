The weather outside is frightful, but the Town have been delightful (sorry, I had too).

Ipswich Town returned to the top of League One after a hard-fought victory over Peterborough United and isn’t it just pleasing to see us back where we belong?

In recent weeks fans have been left frustrated at Portman Road, after a few draws on the bounce and performances slightly below the standard we’ve become expectant to see.

Ipswich Town fan columnist Joey Sadler - follow him on Twitter: @JoeySadler_

So for Town to return back to winning ways at home was pleasing, especially against one of their likely ‘top six rivals’.

We are now 21 games into this league campaign and Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys are top with the most goals scored, the best goal difference and a massive 14 points between themselves and seventh place, so you could say we’ve had a decent start.

Look, we will all remember Sheffield Wednesday away, the 4-4 debacle at The Valley and most recently throwing away two points in the 97th minute to Fleetwood, meaning our gap at the top could have been even greater. But it’s important to remember that we still have 25 games left and a trick up our sleeves we are yet to play.

January is that trick, with a CEO and manager who have already proven the level of quality that can be attracted to this club to bolster our ranks.

Ipswich Town are now financially blessed with a budget exceeding the league they find themselves in. And whilst I don’t expect us to splash any silly cash, it goes without saying that Town will be in a very fortunate position to strengthen themselves unlike most, if not all, of the other sides in this division.

We’ve come this far supposedly ‘without a number 9’ or ‘lacking in certain areas’ and still find ourselves top of the tree, so just imagine where we could be after Mr Ashton has had his chequebook out and even more stars have arrived at Portman Road000.

It’s Wycombe away next, with a win guaranteed to see Ipswich the star at the top of the tree for December 25. Merry Christmas.