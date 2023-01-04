Ipswich Town began 2023 with a draw, although on the balance of play that will once again feel like points dropped rather than a point gained.

We are now 25 games into what I believe to be Town’s most important season for more than two decades. It is simply imperative that this football club gets out of League One, this year.

Monday’s draw at Lincoln was disappointing, not only due to the manner of how we failed to win the game, but also that our fellow promotion rivals all won and convincingly so, meaning Town have slipped out of the automatic promotion places for the first time since August.

Ipswich Town fan columnist Joey Sadler - follow him on Twitter: @JoeySadler_

Is it time to panic? Or shall we remain calm that the job is firmly much in-hand. Well, I think we all know the answer to that question.

Ipswich have 21 football matches left to play, with 63 points still up for grabs.

If Town were to replicate the same form they’ve shown thus far, they would finish the campaign on 92 points which is what Wigan Athletic won the league with last season.

Now look, we cannot deny that both Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday are outperforming us currently and we’re going to have to rely on their misfortune, if we are to claw ourselves back into the hot-seat.

But we have a real part to play in that, not only by having the chance to beat both of these sides within the next six weeks, but also making sure we take this January transfer window to reinforce and become even stronger than we already are.

A lot has been said about Town’s striking options in recent weeks and it’s easy to forget that Kieran McKenna’s side are still the league's top goalscorers.

However, we do need another option. I still believe both Freddie Ladapo and Kayden Jackson have a part to play, but it’s clear we need a different striker up there and perhaps somebody proven and designed solely to score goals.

I’d also like us to explore the wide areas as although you’ll never hear me say a bad word about Wesley Burns, I do think the Welshman needs some competition, which not only helps the team but also helps push him to get back to his explosive best.

It’s been said before and I have no doubt it will be said again, but this window simply has be successful for Ipswich Town.

We’ve done well up to now, but if we look back at the summer recruitment, six out of the nine players signed have or still are facing time out on the sidelines, meaning realistically we’ve only had three new players able to make a consistent impact.

So fasten your seatbelt, as you can’t help but feel we’re all living through a huge period in the club's history. And if his track record is anything to go by, then I think we all know Mark Ashton will be working tirelessly to get it right.

Up The Town.