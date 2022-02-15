There’s no place like home and that’s certainly been the case under Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna.

The Northern Irishman has won all three of his games at Portman Road thus far and the next two in the calendar give him and the team a real opportunity to continue building on that.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw with MK Dons was one I think prior to kick-off, we all would’ve taken.

But after seeing Town go away to Stadium MK and dominate for the large part against one of the better teams in the division, meant some were left slightly disappointed we didn’t manage to come away with all three points.

That said, the next run of fixtures give Town the perfect chance to keep any momentum going and that has to start with the weekend’s visit of Burton Albion.

Jimmy Floyd-Hasslebaink’s Brewers were the first side to inflict a league defeat on Town this season and make no mistake that this one certainly won’t be a walk in the park.

Albion are sat in 13th with a game in hand on The Tractor Boys and a win at Portman Road on Saturday and in said game in hand, could see them go level on points with play-off chasing Ipswich, which suggests they clearly aren’t someone we should expect to be blown away come Saturday afternoon.

However, with where the Blues find themselves in this campaign, it’s one McKenna will know his side simply have to win if they are to creep into that top six.

Town find themselves five points adrift of the play-offs going into a run of favourable fixtures, which include four of the current bottom eight teams and really does give them a serious chance of keeping their season alive.

Two months ago, I, like many fans wouldn’t even bother checking the table, or results around us as we’d seemingly thrown yet another season away.

But fast forward to now and I’m checking the league table on an hourly basis and truly starting to believe we could be booking hotels in central London come May.

If you believe it you can achieve it goes the saying, and Kieran McKenna has certainly got me doing that again.