When Ipswich hit five and that’s alright...Kieran McKenna’s men have won five games on the trot and all of a sudden their automatic promotion dream has burst back to life.

I think it’s fair to say that four of those five wins were games you would expect The Tractor Boys to win but as the old saying goes, you can only beat what’s in front of you and Town have done that with style.

Saturday’s victory at Bolton was huge and the first time this season Ipswich had gone away to a fellow promotion rival and deservedly left with all three points, which should give everybody confidence with a few more of tricky tests on the road to come.

Ipswich Town fan columnist Joey Sadler - follow him on Twitter: @JoeySadler_

I know it sounds cliché, but we really do just need to take each game as it comes and try not to get too carried away.

It’s Shrewsbury Town up next, a side with promotion aspirations of their own but a side I think we’d all agree we’ve got to beat. But I do think we could be in for a nervy atmosphere at Portman Road as we chase the first goal.

We’ve got to keep concentrating on ourselves and know if we do everything we possibly can, we’ll give ourselves a real chance to gatecrash those automatic promotion places.

Plymouth ‘on paper’ have a far more favourable run-in, but as we’ve seen first hand this season, the games your expected to win can often become the most frustrating, especially when you add nerves and pressure into the mix.

I believe Town need to win at least six of their remaining 10 matches and in an ideal world draw the other four if they are seriously going to make the top two – and why shouldn’t we believe we have the minerals to do so?

Yes, we’ve had a fair share of ‘wobbles’ this season, but McKenna’s men have hit form at the perfect time and nobody will want to face Ipswich Town right now.

So come on the Blues, let’s go get another job done and fasten our seatbelts for a fascinating end to the season.