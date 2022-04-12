With promotion all but mathematically over for Ipswich Town, it’s no surprise that most fans now have one eye focused on the summer.

Saturday’s draw away at Shrewsbury means it’s now just one win in five for The Tractor Boys who if they were ever going to make an unlikely gate-crash into the top six, would have needed to rack up a lot more victories than that.

On the whole, I think we have progressed this season. Some may point to us being in a similar league position to the last few years but I’d argue Town are now ending a season with a much happier camp, in players and supporters, with a clear identity of how we want to play moving forward.

That said, we can play the best football in the world but if we’re not challenging at the top end of the table, ultimately none of that matters. It is something both Kieran McKenna and Mark Ashton will be fully aware of ahead of going into yet another year of third tier football.

So what can we realistically expect this summer? What needs to happen if we’re to turn from a ‘good team’ into one of the best in the division?

Well in my opinion we definitely don’t need another huge overhaul of players. Clearly the current crop have proven that given the right manager, they are good enough to challenge teams, perhaps with a few tweaks still required.

Defensively we’ve been strong, however, I think we’d all agree a quality left back would be welcomed, as well as another centre half for cover.

Sam Morsy has more than proved his worth in the middle, but I’d love to see us go and sign another quality midfielder to play alongside him.

You could argue the case for another number 10, with Aluko ageing and Chaplin in and out.

Will Celina stay? I seriously hope so. But for me, the biggest area of attention is up top and I’d love us to go and poach a real top quality striker genuinely believing this could be the difference to take us from a ‘nearly team’ to one celebrating promotion this time next year.