Weeks like this just don’t happen to Ipswich.

Takeover rumours involving American investors, top six victories and a manager who appeared to be made of Teflon finally being dismissed before a new one came in. It’s had it all.

The broom of change is certainly sweeping through Portman Road, creating an exciting time for the football club.

On Tuesday, Paul Cook was named the club’s 18th manager, simply adding more fuel to the ‘potential takeover’ fire as he was, of course, the man rumoured to be the main target for the American-based consortium, should their takeover be completed.

Stage one completed, as many fans took to social media to say.

Cook arrives with an impressive win-rate from Wigan and Portsmouth and is certainly against the grain of managers appointed by Evans.

He would, by all accounts, still be Wigan’s manager in the Championship had the Lancashire side not been plunged into administration and resulting in relegation to League One.

This (possible) takeover is __for #itfc because ____

@Adamflatt5: This possible takeover is a gamble for ITFC as the future is not ours to see, however, we’ve been in football purgatory for too long. It’s time to roll that dice.

If asked where you see Town in five years, the answer for many wouldn’t be positive. Currently the club is in a constant battle to simply survive. So, the question is, do you ‘keep calm and carry on’ and hope to strike lucky or do you at least make a leap of faith and attempt to change the narrative surrounding the club?

@LsneedsD: This possible takeover if confirmed, is BAD for #itfc because it was used to create momentum to oust the then sitting manager…

Over the last 2.5 years Marcus Evans could have chosen any number of reasons to remove Paul Lambert. Bright starts were replaced with seasons crashing off the rails and had last season’s campaign been completed, it may well have been the manager’s last. Recent form had turned, so on the face of it this does seem like an interesting time to make a change. However, taking the bigger picture into account, Lambert’s reign will only ever be seen as one of the worst.

