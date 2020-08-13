Here we go again. As the season approaches and English football returns, what can we expect from Ipswich Town this season?

As we know, Covid-19 has meant a lot more time spent indoors and reflecting on Town's first campaign in the third tier for over 60 years, so I wanted to take the time to share my own personal views and what I feel the Blues have to do to claw themselves back into the Championship.

I don't know about you, but I can't help feeling deflated and extremely negative about next season. With a complete lack of signings mixed in with a salary cap forcing Marcus to become even tighter with the transfer budget, I can't help but feel Town are really going to struggle to ever get out of this division, let alone be successful again in the one above.

In the last 10 years we've endured awful football, derby day defeats and relegation, but this is the lowest I've ever felt as an Ipswich Town fan.

I tell you what we need and what would lift the morale all around the club; signing Luke Garbutt.

I thought Garbs' was impressive last season and one of our better players, especially when we were flying at the start of the season, not to mention he's got a wand of a left foot and is always dangerous from a dead ball situation.

Not only that, but he seemed to enjoy his time here and had a good relationship with the fans off and on the pitch, so I'd love for us to get that deal done.

There's been a few names linked with the club the past week, most of them towards the latter stages of their career, but in all honesty I'm not against maybe getting a few experienced heads in the camp.

That said, we probably could do with four or five new faces to come in to bolster the squad and add some quality.

I've mentioned Garbutt and the left-back position is certainly one which needs to be addressed, as does the other end of the pitch, with Kayden Jackson and James Norwood our only real strikers in the squad.

If it were up to me, I'd be doing all I could to get Luke Garbutt, I'd take trialist Stephen Ward for cover and I would look towards getting a couple of quality wingers, a good League One level striker and another back-up striker to bolster the squad.

I still stand by the fact that if all of our current players were fit, we would have a first XI well and truly capable of challenging in this division.

So, let's have a look at how we could expect The Tractor Boys to line up this season, using all the players we have currently, if we were not to get a single new player through the door.

Existing Players strongest opinion;

GK: Tomas Holy - Deserves to have a full season as number one.

RB: Kane Vincent Young - One of our best players, was fantastic up until his injury and one of the few I'm excited to see play again.

CB: Luke Chambers - Had to put him in really as captain, but Luke really has to have a good campaign next season if he's going to keep his place.

CB: Luke Woolfenden - No brainer, our best defender, needs to play every single game.

LB: Stephen Ward - He'd have too, wouldn't he? Some people suggested putting KVY here, but in my opinion the likes of Edwards and Donacien would make the RB position too weak.

RM: Jack Lankester - A real prospect in The Championship and if fully fit, could absolutely tear up League One.

CM: Flynn Downes - Another no brainer, our best midfielder and probably player.

CM: Emyr Huws - Better than the ever ageing Skuse and needs a run of games to get going.

LM: Freddie Sears - I know people prefer Freddie as a striker, but I've actually grown to prefer him on the wing now. A decent delivery and still a yard of pace.

ST: Kayden Jackson - Jackson did well last season and to be honest there isn't really anyone else!

ST: James Norwood - Injuries held him back last year, I think this could be the time Ipswich see the real James Norwood, a massive season ahead for him.

To be honest, I do believe this side - if they got going and were all playing well - is well capable of winning more games than they lose in League One, although in an ideal world we really ought to strengthen, especially full-back, wingers and strikers.

I've touched on my desire and hope for Town to sign Luke Garbutt next season, but looking at the team above and thinking about realistic, genuine transfers we are linked with or could get, I've thought about four players below, who I'd like to see in a blue shirt one day;

Luke Garbutt - As mentioned above. If he wants to be here and we can make it happen, we'd be foolish not too. More often than not he was good for us last campaign and a player that if the team are playing well, would thrive in a left-sided position.

Elvis Bwomono - The 21-year-old left-back was Southend's player of the season last year and if Garbutt doesn't sign, I think Lambo should seriously look at the youngster. A dynamic, attacking, modern day left-back but with good defensive attributes. Location-wise this move would suit all parties.

Danny Graham - The former Blackburn and Swansea man has been linked with a few League One clubs and I for one would take him all day long. A lethal poacher back in the day and from what I saw of League One defences last year, could clearly still do a decent job. Would be a good man to have around the place for the likes of younger strikers such as Ben Folami and Tyreece Simpson.

Tyler Walker - Son of Des Walker, the striker has been heavily linked with both Ipswich and Sunderland and I for one would be delighted if he made the move to Suffolk. A quick, arrogant and dangerous striker who looked a threat last season and scored in Town's 5-3 rumping at Sincil Bank. If Kayden Jackson is to move on, then I think this man would be the ideal replacement.

I'd be dreaming if I were to say all four of the above would be planning for a new life in Suffolk come the end of September, but If we could get two of those in, I'd be very happy.

That's the players done, so let's now turn our heads towards Town manager Paul Lambert. After such a promising start to life in league one the Scotsman has really turned from hero to zero in a short amount of time.

I can remember singing his name in a bouncing away terrace this time last year and feeling confident he was the man to put this club back on the map.

But fast forward to now and the former Colchester United manager really has a tough task, if he's to win any of the fans back on his side.

After such a poor finish to the season, realistically, you'd have to think Lambert has only got maybe 10-15 games next season to get it right until Marcus Evans has to look at him.

I truly believe if Town are not up there challenging or at least in the top six come November, then the toxic Portman Road energy and ever turning fan base would be simply unsalvageable.

I'll be honest, I for one think Paul Lambert should've been dismissed once this season finished as the manner in which Ipswich Town finished was nothing short of a disgrace. That said, we now have a manager who cannot afford to get it wrong, knowing full well he'll be booted out if he does and not only that, but if he fails here, he's going to find it very tough to get another job of this club's stature.

Clearly Marcus Evans believes 'Lambo' is the man to take us forward and there's no doubt he has the capability to bring all the fans together, it's just the work on the pitch that needs looking at.

With over four years left on his contract, all we can do is back him now and although I'm by no means his greatest fan, I'd love for him to get things right and for him to lead us through a successful season.

If I had to predict what happens next season I would say Town are out of the top 10 by Christmas, Paul Lambert is sacked, a new manager of a Neil Warnock/Sam Allardyce calibre is appointed and gets us into the play-offs! Probably more wishful thinking than a predication!