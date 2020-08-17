Ipswich Town fan Joseph Sadler reacts to the triple signing at Portman Road

At last! Ipswich Town have finally put pen to paper and agreed deals for three new players to join the team at Portman Road ahead of next season.

The 'London buses' saying comes to mind; after waiting almost eight months for one new face to join the club, three have all then signed on the same afternoon.

Striker Oli Hawkins, defender and trialist Stephen Ward and goalkeeper David Cornell have joined the club on free transfers and, although they have all divided opinion, I think all three of them are good bits of business by The Tractor Boys.

Now, I'm not going to sit here and tell you these three signings are exactly what Ipswich Town need to get us out of this division, but I do believe given the circumstances, all three of these lads will have parts to play.

The goalkeeper situation was nothing short of a disaster last season, with Paul Lambert continuously chopping and changing and you don't need me to remind you of how that went down. But with Tomáš Holý and now David Cornell as our main men between-the-sticks, I think Mr Lambert has himself two decent enough, League One goalkeepers.

Cornell was a big part of Northampton Town's promotion from League Two last season and looks a good acquisition to challenge Holý for that number one spot. From reading and speaking to Northampton Town fans, it appears that Cornell is a capable shot stopper, but can struggle with distribution and commanding his area at times.

I would expect Tomáš Holý to start as Town's number one next season, after a reasonable start to life at Portman Road, but I think Cornell is a more than good enough backup and that Town have a good pair of goalkeepers at their disposal.

Looking at the signing of Stephen Ward now, the former Stoke man was given a contract after impressing on trial and again, I don't begrudge this signing at all.

The 34-year-old left back will be a good fit for Town and you'd like to think he will bring stability and experience into a defence which struggled far too often last season.

Handed the number 3 shirt, that would suggest to me that Ward will be Lambert's first choice left back going into next season and that we can expect Town to play a back four, opposed to last season's 3-5-2 wing back system.

Ward was always a versatile full back with bags of energy and although he turns 35 on Thursday, the word from inside the club is that he's still extremely fit and capable of playing a decent amount of games at this level.

If we keep him fit and he can play most games, then I'm confident he'd be a very good addition to the defence.

Looking towards the other end of the pitch now and the arrival of former Portsmouth man Oli Hawkins. The versatile forward, who can also play at the back, arrived at Portman Road with in my opinion the biggest point to prove, after not really hitting it off for Pompey.

At 6ft5ins, he's certainly going to offer something a little different up top and I for one am excited to see how he could link up with the pace of Kayden Jackson and brutality of James Norwood, providing they both stay at the club.

Again, speaking with Portsmouth fans, it's a little bit of a mixed bag, with some disappointed to see him leave and others not too disheartened to see the back of him.

But, with any striker, you never know. I seem to remember a certain Daryl Murphy coming to the club with a disappointing track record and then going on to score the most goals in a single season for the club for more than 50 years and becoming one of The Championships' most prolific goalscorers in recent times, so let's just hope for the best with Oli.

I am not going to claim that any of these three will set the world alight for Ipswich Town next season, but I do think all three of them are adequate enough arrivals, who all come to Portman Road with something different to offer.

I'd still like to see us sign maybe two or three more players of a similar stature and, if we keep the quality we already have,this really could improve us going into what simply has to be, a promotion charge next campaign.