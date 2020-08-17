Ipswich Town make three additions to squad

Town have added to their squad with the signings of Stephen Ward, David Cornell and Oli Hawkins in what has been a busy day at Portman Road.

Ward, the former Republic of Ireland international, spent last week training with Blues and has put pen to paper on a one-year contract, with a one-year option.

The 34-year-old has more than 400 first-team appearances to his name, including extensive spells in the Premier League with Wolves and Burnley.

itfc (40697698)

The left-back, who spent last term at Stoke, won 50 caps for the Republic of Ireland and played in the 2016 European Championship before announcing his international retirement last year.

Cornell, 29, started his career at Academy level at Swansea and made one senior appearance for his local club, as well as spending time on loan Hereford, St Mirren and Portsmouth, before joining Oldham in 2015.

A year later he signed for Northampton and clocked up more than 100 games for the Cobblers. He was a regular in the side last season as they eventually won promotion to League One via the Play-Offs.

Capped by Wales at U21 level, the ‘keeper has signed a two-year deal at Town, with a year extension on top.

Hawkins completes the hat-trick of signings, also having penned a two-year deal with a 12-month option.

The 28-year-old striker - who can also play in the centre of defence - had League Two experience with Dagenham & Redbridge in the 2015/16 season before joining Portsmouth in August 2017 on a three-year deal.

He scored 18 goals in close on 100 appearances for Pompey and grabbed their shoot-out winner in the EFL Trophy final against Sunderland in 2019.

All three players have joined as free agents, with Stephen handed the number three shirt, David 28 and Oli 32.