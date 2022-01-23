Tyreece Simpson has returned to Ipswich Town after the Suffolk club cut his successful loan spell at League Two Swindon Town short.

What was a surprise development comes after the 19-year-old striker had become a hit in Wiltshire after scoring 11 goals from 30 appearances (28 starts) in all competitions since joining the Robins on a season-long loan in August. He bowed out with a final goal yesterday, in the 1-1 home draw with Bristol Rovers.

The Stowmarket-based player had helped Ben Garner's side out-perform expectations to be sat sixth in the table and just three points off an automatic promotion place with a game in hand on current third-place occupiers Sutton United.

The Blues squad already appears sufficiently well stocked up front with Kieran McKenna having included a trio of strikers on the bench for yesterday's 2-1 home win against Accrington Stanley.

The recall has therefore prompted speculation that Simpson, who has made seven appearances for Town since his professional debut in September 2019, could be set for another move in the coming days. His contract is set to expire this summer, thought Town do hold an optional year extension clause.

His time in Wiltshire was the first spell away from Portman Road for Simpson since he joined the Blues' academy in 2018, signing a two-year scholarship.

Stowmarket's Tyreece Simpson signed his first professional contract with Ipswich Town in March, 2020 Picture: ITFC

On his departure, Swindon Town's director of football, Ben Chorley, said: "I think it shows the success the club has made with our loans. Tyreece made massive strides here.

"His development and his games and goals for a 19-year-old inexperienced lad was fantastic.

"He's another young player that goes back to his club 100 per cent better tactically and technically.

"Everyone at Swindon Town would like to thank Tyreece for his considerable efforts during his time with us, and we wish him the very best of luck for the future - we have no doubt he will go on to have a wonderful career in the game!"

The player who is due to turn 20 a week tomorrow said in an Instagram post that he was hard to leave the County Ground.

“Sadly, my time at this great club has come to an end,” he wrote.

“This has been one of the hardest goodbyes. I have met some amazing people who brought the best out of me on and off the field.

“This is not how it planned out to be but this is football, I guess. I would like to thank all players and staff for believing in me and most importantly progressing my game further.

“I wouldn’t have changed anything in the last six months here, I’ve had a great time which has made my first loan something to remember!

“Finally, a big shoutout to the fans also for sticking by me and making me feel more than welcome and I wish you and the club the best for the future! STFC will always have a place in my heart, Until next time…”