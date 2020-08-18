Ipswich Town to face Bristol Rovers in Carabao Cup
Published: 10:27, 18 August 2020
| Updated: 10:29, 18 August 2020
Town will face Bristol Rovers at home in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The tie is set to take place on the weekend of 5 September.
Clubs do have the option to play a week earlier should they agree to do so.
Paul Lambert's side were beaten 3-1 by Luton Town in the second round last season.
Manchester City have won the competition three years in a row and most recently beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley to lift the cup back in March.
Read moreFootballIpswich Town FC
More by this authorSteve Pearce
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)