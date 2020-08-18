Home   Ipswich   Sport   Article

Ipswich Town to face Bristol Rovers in Carabao Cup

By Steve Pearce
Published: 10:27, 18 August 2020
 | Updated: 10:29, 18 August 2020

Town will face Bristol Rovers at home in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The tie is set to take place on the weekend of 5 September.

Clubs do have the option to play a week earlier should they agree to do so.

itfc (40749545)

Paul Lambert's side were beaten 3-1 by Luton Town in the second round last season.

Manchester City have won the competition three years in a row and most recently beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley to lift the cup back in March.

