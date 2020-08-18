Ipswich Town's Alan Judge aims for Colchester return

Alan Judge is aiming to feature in one of Town's double-header of pre-season friendlies at Colchester as he looks to make his return from injury.

The Irishman picked up a stress fracture on his third metatarsal in March, at the time ruling him out for the remainder of a season which was later curtailed.

Judgey has been back in full training and hopes to make his return to competitive action tonight, when Town travel to their near neighbours for two 75 minute games. [Kick-offs 6pm & 8pm.]

"I’m hoping for to play the Colchester game," he told iFollow Ipswich. "What’s massive for me is that, touch wood, I won’t miss pre-season this year. I was playing catch up last season. I’m settled, my family is settled and I’m really looking forward to this year."

In addition to the double-header against Colchester, Town have announced further friendlies at Tottenham (Saturday) and at home to West Ham (Tuesday, 25 August).

The 31-year-old says that facing Premier League opposition is a challenge that the players will be looking forward to ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

"You want to play against the best players," he continued. "You want to test yourself and there's nothing better than playing against two big teams in the Premier League."

Tonight's friendlies are to be played behind closed doors but Colchester will be providing a stream.

Colchester's video footage will be provided by their match analyst team and will have a much wider angle view than normally provided on iFollow.