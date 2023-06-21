Ipswich Witches are looking to pick up a vital three points tomorrow night in their pursuit of a play-off place.

The Suffolk side welcome Peterborough Panthers to Foxhall Heath, 7.30pm start, in a Premiership clash the Witches simply must win.

Sitting just outside the play-offs, Ipswich would pick up not just two points for victory, but the bonus point as well, having won at Peterborough earlier in the season.

Flying with the Witches columnist Mike Bacon

The Witches are boosted with the return of Erik Riss to the side. The German has suffered a long illness which has required a lot of treatment.

Team boss Ritchie Hawkins knows his team can’t afford to take it easy against a Panthers side who are struggling this season.

“It’s nice to be back at Ipswich and we welcome Erik back into the team as well as new signing and our new rising star, Dan Thompson,” Hawkins said.

Jason Doyle and Sayfutdinov, have been superb for the Witches so far this season. Photo: Phil Hilton

“We’ve already won at Peterborough, and they are having a tough season again, but we can’t afford to relax as we have not been good enough to be able to relax. We need to put in a thoroughly professional performance and get our first bonus point of the year to get three points.

“That will set us up for a run in the second half of the season and we need a big push if we want to make the play-offs.

“We need to put in a big performance the same as we did in our last home meeting which was impressive.

“If we do that, we will get another victory, but we need it for the team because it has been a tough few weeks. We are back with our full one to seven and we can kick on from there.”

Witches skipper Danny King. Picture: Phil Hilton

The Panthers sit bottom of the Premiership and this week has seen the debut of Russian Vadim Tarasenko for the Cambridgeshire outfit. He made his debut at Belle Vue on Monday night where he scored an impressive 12 points.

Teams

WITCHES: J Doyle, D Hume, D King, E Riss, E Sayfutdinov, K Rew, D Thompson.

PANTHERS: NK Iversen, B Cook, B Basso, R Worrall, V Tarasenko, H Andersen, J Jenkins

+++++++++++

IPSWICH Witches owner, Chris Louis, admits he understands the frustrations of fans with the team sitting just outside the play-off picture, this despite having two of the Premiership’s best-scoring riders – Jason Doyle and Emil Saytutdinov – in the team.

Erik Riss, back for the Witches this week after a long illness lay-off. Picture: Phil Hilton

“Of course, I understand the calls for changes,” he said.

“I’ve heard, why don’t we sign this guy and that guy and the other guy? But you know, we wanted a change, we’ve been down many of these roads, and we needed to do things slightly differently and that’s what we’re doing.

“Now, with Erik (Riss) back, if his health is maintained, we are back to where we should be and we can win the meetings we need to and get into the play-offs, which I think we can still do.”

Louis, like all Witches fans, is delighting in the quality of Jason Doyle and Emil Sayfutdinov, but knows they need support.

“Too much pressure has been put on Emil and Jason, they’ve responded fantastically but too much pressure has been put on them and it’s not fair,” Louis said.

However, Louis is still confident of a big finish to 2023 for the Witches, with a possible cup final on the horizon, as the Witches look to defend a 24-point lead against Peterborough later in the season in the two team’s semi-final, second leg clash.

“I still see no reason this season can’t have an exciting finish for us,” Louis said.

“There’s certainly no doom and gloom from the management or the team, I can assure you. Yes, perhaps we have made it a bit tougher than I would rather it was.”

+++++++++

Tomorrow night’s clash at Foxhall between Ipswich and Peterborough is the last team clash of the month for the Witches before they embark on a very hectic few months.

In July and August the Witches have 13 Premiership and KO Cup clashes scheduled. It’s a schedule which will certainly define their play-off hopes and promoters of all Premiership clubs will be hoping the weather stays good for what will be a feast of speedway throughout the summer.

+++++++++++

Admission for fans on race night at Foxhall: Adults (17+) £22, concessions (65+) £20, children (16 and

under) free, car parking is also free.

UPCOMING FIXTURES

THURS., JUNE 22 PETERBOROUGH (HOME) 7.30pm Prem

Thurs., June 29 Premiership Pairs (Leicester) 7.30pm

THURS., JULY 6 WOLVERHAMPTON (HOME) 7.30pm Prem

========

PREMIERSHIP TABLE

(Top 4 into play-offs)

Team P Pts

Belle Vue 14 24

Wolves 10 17

Leicester 10 17

Sheffield 9 13

Ipswich 11 10

King’s Lynn 11 7

Peterborough 9 2