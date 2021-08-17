Callum Page has rejoined Needham Market on loan from Ipswich Town.

After an extensive trial period, the attacking midfielder signed a two-year professional deal with the League One outfit earlier this summer.

However, he will now continue his development back at Bloomfields and goes straight into the squad for tonight's home clash against St Ives Town (7.45pm).

Callum Page signed his professional contract with Ipswich Town in June. Picture: ITFC

Speaking to Suffolk News in June about the impact Needham boss Kevin Horlock and the club as a whole had on him, Page said: “Before Kev came in I was struggling to get a game for the reserves. I was on the bench a lot,” he said.

“But he watched me play for 10 minutes, started me in the next game and I scored a hat-trick. I’ve haven’t looked back since then.

“When you’ve got people like Kev, Kieron (Dyer) and Terry (Butcher) giving you advice and believing in you, it means a lot. These are people who have played at the very top of the game, they’ve been there and done it.

The youngster progress under Kevin Horlock at Bloomfields. Picture: Ben Pooley

“And Needham have been fantastic. They’ve done so much for me and have always been there if I’ve needed help.

“They saw the potential in me and have given me the confidence to perform well.”

The Marketmen suffered a 2-1 defeat in Saturday's season opener at Hednesford Town.

