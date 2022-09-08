Another week, another clean sheet and another victory for Kieran McKenna’s increasingly impressive Ipswich Town.

The Blues ‘got the job done’ as the saying goes up at Accrington on Saturday and despite Stanley manager John Coleman claiming his side ‘did not deserve to lose’ I think most people at the Wham Stadium would agree that Ipswich Town definitely deserved to win.

A resolute away performance at a tricky venue, one which Town have struggled at in recent years, so it was pleasing to be travelling back home to Suffolk with all three points in the back pocket, smirking at Accrington chairman Andy Holt on the way out.

There’s no doubt Ipswich have made a fantastic start to this campaign which is showcased by sitting at the top of the table, however Kieran McKenna will know there’s even more tougher tests to come and that they’re in for the long haul if they are to be successful come spring of 2023.

Cambridge United travel down the A14 to East Anglia’s biggest and most successful football club next and although you’ll never hear me refer to this one as a ‘derby’ or a ‘rivalry’ - I cannot deny that I’d absolutely love to beat them.

Town failed to take maximum points off Cambridge at all last season and after an impressive start by The Amber Army, it’s not going to be easy to do that this time around either.

Cambridge United's Joe Ironside celebrates after forcing Ipswich Town's Dominic Thompson into heading through his own net for what proved to be the winner of last season's contest at Portman Road Picture: Simon Lankester

Cambridge at home is shortly followed by Bristol Rovers, also at Portman Road on Tuesday, which you’d have to say is a huge opportunity to gain another six points on the board.

After that it’s Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Portsmouth; a period of games which will really be the test of where this team are at.

So with that in mind, it’s vital Town keep racking up the points, keep the momentum high and ensure they can head into those games confident and as strong as possible, ready to show this division what Ipswich Town Football Club are really all about.

Come on you Blues!