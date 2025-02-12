Sudbury’s Eloise King admits she finds herself in the ‘strange’ position of ending her six-year spell with Ipswich Town to join their FA Women’s League Southern Premier Division title rivals Hashtag United in a bid to restart her career following injury.

But the 22-year-old AFC Sudbury Academy graduate felt it was time to finally put herself first to get back to enjoying doing the thing that means more than anything to her: playing football.

“I wasn't going to potentially get the game time for whatever reason at Ipswich so, unless I dropped a level which I didn’t want to do, it was my only option really to push on, which is the important thing,” the central midfielder told SuffolkNews and print title the Suffolk Free Press.

Eloise King has left Ipswich Town Women for title rivals Hashtag United in search of more game time, having only made two starts for The Tractor Girls this season from 13 appearances on her return from a mystery muscle injury derailing her 2023/24 campaign Picture: ITFC / Matchday Images

“Obviously I'm not expecting to go into a new team and play 90 minutes every week or start. If I get 20 or 30 more minutes than I did at Ipswich for me that's a step in the right direction.”

The former Ormiston Sudbury Academy pupil, who was capped by England from under-15s to 19s age groups, endured a nightmare 2023/24 campaign where a mystery leg muscle injury left her only making two substitute appearances as Town finished fourth.

With her issue now seemingly controlled through having her hip realigned every two weeks, as it had been found to tilt forward, King was hoping to break back into a Town side she has previously served as vice captain for.

Eloise King’s trip to face Manchester City Women in the Women’s FA Cup was to be one of her last with Ipswich Town Picture: ITFC / Matchday Images

But with 11 of her 13 appearances having come off the bench this season, her frustration has led her to take up the chance to play a role in last season’s runners-up looking to fend off The Tractor Girls at the top of the table for the sole promotion spot.

And with the two, separated by five points with the chasing Blues having two games in hand ahead of both being in action tonight, set to meet at Hashtag’s home at Aveley FC on March 2 (3pm), it’s a storyline King could not have even imagined even a few months ago.

“Yes, it will be strange,” she admitted. “Ipswich is all I can really remember, apart from when I was younger (at Colchester United Academy).

“It will be strange but at the same time I'm excited for something different.

Eloise King (back left) warming up ahead of Ipswich Town Women taking on hosting Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup at the Joie Stadium Picture: ITFC / Matchday Images

“I've been at Ipswich for six years (since 16) and I think there does come a time where you do need something new, a new challenge almost, to see new faces etc.

“I do think that it's healthy also to be in a different environment out of your comfort zone, as that’s a positive thing.”

Of the prospect of that key top-two clash, she said: “I know a lot of the players at Ipswich and I'm very close to them so we have already been having a little laugh about the fact that I will be playing them.

“I'm not really too concerned about the scoreline. Obviously I'm sure Hashtag will want to beat them but for me it's not really about that. It's about getting minutes and smiling on the pitch,

they’re the two main things.”

Asked what was her highlight of her time at Town, whom she scored a hat-trick for in a 10-0 rout of East Anglian rivals Norwich City, helped to promotion as well as playing – in an injury return cameo – in the first women’s ever league match at Portman Road last year, she opted for something else.

“I think the whole season of 2022/23 as a whole probably stands out for me,” she said.

“There was a lot that went on at the club behind the scenes that not many people knew about and it wasn't a great time.

“However, there was such a bond between most of the group of girls there. And I think that's when I enjoyed my football the most as well.

“I was playing every week and playing well every week.”

A club statement on King’s departure, revealing she made ‘close to 100 appearances, scoring more than 20 goals’ included a tribute from manager Joe Sheehan.

It read: “Eloise is someone I’ve loved working with over the past seven or eight years.

“She has added so much to our environment and has grown massively as a person and player throughout that period.

“We’ve enjoyed so many memorable moments together and it’s been a real pleasure to get to know her and her family during that period.

“I would like to thank her for the contributions she’s made to the club and wish her nothing but the best for the future.”

Double defeat for AFC

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury Women suffered back-to-back defeats in the FA Women’s National League Division One South East over the last week.

Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Cambridge United came before a 1-0 reverse to leaders Norwich City last night, the winner coming via sub Olivia Cook pouncing on a defensive error in the 82nd minute.

Seventh-placed AFC have to wait till March 2 for their first chance to respond.

