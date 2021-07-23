Ipswich Town Women hand contract to AFC Sudbury academy graduate Eloise King
AFC Sudbury's academy graduate Eloise King has become the third player to sign a professional deal with Ipswich Town Women.
The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on a 12-month contract, which includes the option of a further year.
The lifelong Ipswich supporter made her senior debut in August 2019 and has gone on to become a key part of the squad.
" I'm delighted. Obviously it's my childhood club so it everything to me and I'm just glad it's done now," King told the Ipswich website.
"As a kid it was something I always dreamed about and playing football for this club is something I always had in my mind as something I want to do."
The former Ormiston Sudbury Academy pupil has also represented England at various youth levels.
