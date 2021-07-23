AFC Sudbury's academy graduate Eloise King has become the third player to sign a professional deal with Ipswich Town Women.

The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on a 12-month contract, which includes the option of a further year.

The lifelong Ipswich supporter made her senior debut in August 2019 and has gone on to become a key part of the squad.

Eloise King has signed a professional deal with Ipswich Town. Picture: Ross Halls

" I'm delighted. Obviously it's my childhood club so it everything to me and I'm just glad it's done now," King told the Ipswich website.

"As a kid it was something I always dreamed about and playing football for this club is something I always had in my mind as something I want to do."

The former Ormiston Sudbury Academy pupil has also represented England at various youth levels.

