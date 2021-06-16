The 2020/21 Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup has been scrapped.

While all the other adult competitions run by Suffolk FA were completed once Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted earlier this year, the Premier Cup was unable to continue.

This was largely due to the fact that football at Steps 3-6 was curtailed, government rules prohibited spectators from attending matches, clubs took the opportunity to undertake ground and pitch renovations ahead of the new season and there were furlough/contractual considerations for participating clubs.

Nathan Ramsey (Turners Hyundai franchise manager) with members of both Needham Market’s men and women’s senior teams following the men winning the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup for 2019/20. Picture: Richard Poskitt

Suffolk FA had hoped to conclude the competition during the upcoming pre-season period, but this is set to be concertinaed as leagues start earlier than normal and then front-load the early weeks of the season with fixtures in an attempt to reduce the chances of another curtailed campaign.

Suffolk FA CEO Richard Neal said: “This is not a decision we relish making but one which we are confident is the right one for the clubs and leagues involved given the circumstances.

“I would like to place on record my appreciation to Turners Hyundai as title sponsors of the Suffolk Premier Cup. They are outstanding supporters of local sport, not just football, and their understanding, support and commitment throughout this period continues to demonstrate this."

The Premier Cup will return for the 2021/22 season, with a start date to be confirmed.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news