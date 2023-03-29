Joint Leiston manager Darren Eadie said his side stepped up a gear to book their place in the semi-finals of the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup.

Leiston defeated Ipswich Wanderers 5-2 in Tuesday’s quarter-final tie at the Watson & Hillhouse Victory Road Stadium to set up a last-four meeting with Needham Market.

The home team led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Fin Barnes and Adam Mills, but a defensive mistake saw Jack Madley capitalise to pull a goal back early in the second half.

Leiston got the better of Ipswich Wanderers last night. Picture: Ben Cunningham

Two Ben Fowkes goals in the space of five minutes effectively settled the outcome, before George Quantrell added a fifth and Nathan Read then pulled another one back in time added on.

Eadie said: “It was a tough game. We always knew it was going to be a difficult one. It’s always important to get as far as you can in cup competitions, but I think there was definitely a mutual respect for both teams here tonight.

“We have an important run in to the end of the season and they have too. I think if we had both been sitting in mid-table you might have seen a few more tackles flying in.

“It was a good spectacle to watch, and I was pleased with the five goals we scored and disappointed with the ones we conceded, but it’s just important to get to the next round.

“We have got attacking players in our team and are very capable of scoring goals, but I think sometimes we make poor decisions in and around the box and we are not clinical enough, but tonight we scored some great goals and particularly in the first-half we could have had another three or four goals and perhaps should have done.”

Eadie said that a two-goal lead is always a precarious one as the next goal can often be all-important.

“We said to them at half time – and you can say it until you are blue in the face – 2-0 is a difficult scoreline to go in at sometimes because you can get a little bit complacent and the next goal is massively important,” he added.

“We said if you continue to play in the second half like you did in the first they won’t get a look in really, but we didn’t. We started the second-half poorly and they got a goal back and it puts you on the back foot, but I think with the quality we have got in the side, it was about stepping up another gear or so to put ourselves in control of the game again.

“I didn’t ever feel we were going to lose the game, but when it becomes like that all of a sudden you are in a battle and things change a little bit, but we stepped it up and scored two goals relatively quickly and put the game to bed.”

Joint Ipswich Wanderers’ Manager James Buckle said: “If they had scored a few more I don’t think we could have complained too much. They are a very, very good side whose movement on and off the ball is exceptional

“We had a chance to go one-nil up through Jamie Eaton-Collins and we have had a few chances during the game, but nothing compared to what they have created and had, so it was a fair result.

“Credit to our boys as they didn’t stop, they kept going and I don’t think we came here and embarrassed ourselves, we probably could’ve if we just wanted to sit back.”

Leiston will now face Needham Market in the semi-final in a repeat of last season’s final which the Marketmen won 5-4 on penalties following a goalless draw.

The tie will be played at Greens Meadow, home of Stowmarket Town FC, on Tuesday, April 18.

Bury Town will meet Stowmarket Town in the second semi-final at Bloomfields, the home ground of Needham Market FC, on Wednesday, April 19.

Tickets are already on sale for both ties, which will kick-off at 7.45pm, via the Suffolk FA website www.suffolkfa.com

Meanwhile, the two MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup Semi-Finals have been rearranged.

Both ties should have taken place last Sunday but were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

The match between Needham Market and East Bergholt United will now be played this Sunday, April 2 at Ipswich Wanderers FC, with a 1pm kick-off.

However, should the pitch not be fit the fixture will be switched to AFC Sudbury, with a 4.30pm kick off.

The Bungay Town versus Brett Vale tie will now be played on Sunday April 16, with a 2pm kick off, at Walsham-le-Willows FC.

And Needham Market have been confirmed as hosts of ‘Super Sunday’ – four county cup finals on one day.

The club’s Bloomfields ground will stage this season’s four adult Sunday men’s competitions on Sunday, April 23.

The four finals will be the Best Badges Sunday Cup, Shield, Trophy and Veterans’ Cup.

Best Badges Ltd, who supply the county cup medals for Suffolk FA, are this season sponsoring all four competitions.

Needham Market secretary Mark Easlea said: “Needham Market Football Club are delighted to be hosting Suffolk Football Association’s ‘Super Sunday’ Weekend.

“Having previously staged the day we are pleased to have been chosen again to showcase the football club’s facility which allows simultaneous finals to be played on the grass pitch and 3G pitch.

“We look forward to seeing everyone on the day and wish all the participating clubs the very best of luck in their respective cup finals.”

The match schedule will be as follows:

10.30am (grass) – Best Badges Suffolk Sunday Cup Final: Borussia Martlesham or Moreton Hall Youth Ferals v Mellis

11am (3G) – Best Badges Suffolk Sunday Trophy Final: AFC Dragonfly v Taverners or West Suffolk Wolves

2.30pm (grass) – Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup Final: Ipswich Wanderers or Woodbridge Town v Haverhill Rovers

3pm (3G) – Best Badges Suffolk Sunday Shield Final: Bacton Utd 89 v Rushmere & Diamonds.