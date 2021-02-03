Ipswich Town Community Trust and Mildenhall College Academy are to launch a brand new Post-16 Football and Education Programme from September this year.

Students will have the opportunity to combine their passion for football with education, while “joining a sixth form with high expectations and a desire to achieve excellence”.

They will also benefit from the brand new state-of –the-art education facilities and 3G pitch at the Mildenhall Hub.

Ipswich Town Community Trust have linked up with Mildenhall College Academy

Those on the programme will represent both Ipswich Town Community Trust and Mildenhall College Academy in a comprehensive elite fixture programme, while also wearing the famous blue and white Ipswich kit against equivalent sides from the likes of Crystal Palace, Charlton Athletic and Brentford.

Their studies will be able to take many forms with the offer of both A-levels and applied study pathways with subjects including but not limited to; geography, history, media studies, physics, BTEC business studies, sports studies and many more.

Katie Sanders-Pope, Mildenhall College Academy director of sixth form said of the new link up: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Ipswich Town to enable students in west Suffolk and the surrounding areas to combine elite football with their sixth form studies.”

Meanwhile, Jason Curtis, Ipswich’s head of community, added: “After the success of our Portman Road programme we were keen to add further provision in west Suffolk.

“The partnership with Mildenhall College Academy will allow more students to access a blend of first-class education alongside outstanding football provision.

“This is an exceptional prospect for young, talented male and female footballers in Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire to continue their academic, footballing and career development through Mildenhall College Academy and Ipswich Town Community Trust.”

Luke Worley, Ipswich’s football and education coordinator, commented: “For us to be able to offer both vocational and A-Levels as education whilst working with the sixth form staff is a massive step in the right direction.

“To combine this with creating further opportunities for students to train as close to a professional football environment and feature in competitive fixtures against other programmes such as this one is only going to enhance the student’s growth and development.

“I cannot wait to be able to add the training syllabus to this programme and achieve some really positive outcomes with this group.”

Read more: All the latest Ipswich Town FC news