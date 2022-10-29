A fervent Ipswich Town fan and football supporter has died after a battle with illness.

Martin Swallow, 53, of Bury St Edmunds, played an active role in the Suffolk football community, including supporting the Blues since 1981.

In 2020, the 53-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumour, but he did not let that deter him from following his favourite sport.

The annual pre-season friendly between Bury Town and Ipswich Town was renamed in Martin's honour. Picture: Mecha Morton

Martin became the chairman of the Ipswich Town Supporters Club this year, having served as vice-chairman to Mark Ramsay for five years prior.

With the help of his wife Teresa, he managed to take in more Ipswich games than any other season last year.

As well as following Town, he was also heavily involved at Ram Meadow, the home of Bury Town. Martin held various volunteer roles at the club, and was best known for being the PA announcer.

Martin Swallow (left) took over as chair of Ipswich Town Supporters Club from Mark Ramsay (right) Picture: ITFC

The annual pre-season fixture between Bury and a Town XI was renamed the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy in his honour in 2021.

Outside of football, Martin served in the British Army and later worked at Stansted Airport.

A spokesperson for Ipswich Town said: "His contribution to his beloved Ipswich Town and Bury Town will never be forgotten."

"Bury Town FC are deeply saddened that popular stadium announcer and volunteer Martin Swallow has passed away today aged 53," added a Bury Town spokesperson.

"Martin was a passionate supporter of the club and will be missed by his many friends at Ram Meadow."

Ipswich Town players and staff will wear black armbands in his honour when they face Charlton at The Valley this afternoon.