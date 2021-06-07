Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock has started his summer transfer business with the addition of two new players.

First to arrive at Bloomfields is versatile forward Andy Fennell, who has joined from National League South outfit Chelmsford City.

Fennell signed for the Clarets in June 2019 having previously netted 33 goals in 52 appearances for Thurlow Nunn League First Division South side Coggeshall United.

Kevin Horlock has made two additions to his squad. Picture: Ben Pooley

The attacking midfielder or forward also counts Heybridge Swifts and Leiston among his list of former clubs.

And joining Fennell within the ranks at Needham is defender/midfielder Kyle Hammond.

The former Ipswich Town youngster, who has come in from Leiston, is well known to Needham boss Horlock from their time working together at Maldon & Tiptree.

Meanwhile, the Marketmen have also confirmed the departure of Adam Mills to divisional rivals Leiston.

The attacker has made 158 appearances for Needham during two spells, scoring 44 goals in the process.

