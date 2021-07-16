Needham Market's Bloomfields ground will play host to an Ipswich Town friendly on Tuesday.

Supporters will be able to attend the encounter against lower-league outfit Stevenage, which gets under way at 1pm.

The match had originally been due to take place at Stevenage's training ground, but it has now been switched to the home of the Marketmen, who are managed by ex-Town midfielder Kevin Horlock.

Tickets will be priced at £10 an adult and £5 per child, with full details regarding concessions and capacity to be confirmed.

Before that, the Tractor Boys' pre-season campaign continues tomorrow with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Championship side Fulham.

