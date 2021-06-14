Needham Market's young attacker Callum Page has earned himself a professional deal at Ipswich Town.

Page, who is a graduate of the academy scheme at Needham, spent much of the 2020/21 campaign on trial with the Tractor Boys.

He featured regularly for Ipswich's under-23 side, and seemingly impressed manager Kieron Dyer with his performances, as well as first-team boss Paul Cook.

It is understood the 19-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year contract at Portman Road, with the League One club having the option to extend those terms by 12 months.

Revealing the news of his signing on Instagram, Page wrote: “Happy to have signed my first professional contract at Ipswich Town. Proud moment for me and my family, this is just the beginning."

Needham boss Kevin Horlock, who also turned out for Ipswich during his playing days, told the club's website: “This is not only a big moment for Callum, but also a big moment for Needham Market Football Club.

"Callum’s family must be very proud of him as we all are and it’s a testament to Callum’s hard work and willingness to develop that gives him the right to now call himself a professional footballer.”

“Callum was a pleasure to coach and teach during his time at the academy and we all wish him well in his football journey and will always be welcomed back to visit us at Bloomfields.”

Meanwhile, Needham's operations and academy director Rob Peace added: “Callum has worked very hard throughout his time with Needham Market FC and our academy.

"He has taken all opportunities to best develop himself and I am pleased we were able to help on his journey. Callum has a bright future in the game, and he knows his hard work needs to continue.”

