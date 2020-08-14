Town will face Tottenham on Saturday, August 22, as part of the pre-season schedule.

The game will be played behind closed doors at Spurs’ new stadium, with kick-off at 3pm.

Jose Mourinho’s side finished sixth in the Premier League in 2019/20 after a strong finish to the campaign following the resumption of the season in mid June.

Town fans may be able to follow the action from the Club’s first visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium via live streaming. More details will follow in due course - and Suffolk News will bring them to you.

Blues’ first pre-season game will be a double header against Colchester on Tuesday, August 18, with two 75 minute matches kicking off at 6pm and 8pm.