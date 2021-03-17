It’s time to starting nominating for your Grassroots Heroes again.

The FA and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards are for people who make a positive difference by celebrating the fantastic individuals who put their heart and soul into the grassroots game across Suffolk – and say a huge thank you to the incredible volunteers who inspire everyone.

This season grassroots volunteers have adapted to the ever-changing coronavirus pandemic. They responded quickly to make football happen when they could. And when they couldn’t play they kept players, volunteers and the wider community connected off the pitch.

Suffolk Grassroots award winners from 2019

They demonstrated the true power of football, they stuck together, helped each other across teams, across clubs and showed what the football community could do when faced with uncertainty and an unparalleled situation.

Suffolk FA football development manager Jodie Allard said: “We are encouraging the grassroots community to put forward their local grassroots heroes for these awards to recognise and reward the tremendous work of local volunteers, coaches, club and league officials, referees, grounds teams and supporters across the county.

“Navigating the constantly changing landscape of this unprecedented season has been a huge task for the army of dedicated volunteers that support the administration and delivery of football across Suffolk.

“It therefore feels as though there has never been a more important time to acknowledge the exceptional contribution of grassroots volunteers in supporting their local communities and make a positive difference through football.”

The awards are split into categories, anybody can nominate people into the category through the online nomination portal. Suffolk FA will select a local winner for each from the public’s nominations.

These will then form a shortlist for the national winners, selected by a national judging panel.

The categories are as follows: Coach of the Year for adults, Coach of the Year for Youth, Club of the Year, League of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Project of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Match Official of the Year, Grounds Team of the Year and The Spirit of Grassroots Football Award

To nominate your Grassroots Heroes visit the Suffolk FA website.

